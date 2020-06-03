George Floyd death: Sacked policeman flees Minneapolis for his safety
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () Tou Thao stood and watched as three of his colleagues applied their full weight to the neck, torso and lower body of a handcuffed, gasping black man during his final moments.The 34-year-old Minnesota police officer told bystanders...
This was the poignant moment residents of Minneapolis gathered to give a moments silence for the death of George Floyd.
Captured on May 30, the footage captures the silent crowd with only faraway sirens heard in the background.
The filmer said this was in memory of "all those who have fallen...
The mother of George Floyd's six-year-old daughter spoke at a news conference on June 2 after days of protests following his death. Big demonstrations have broken out across the country since Floyd's..
