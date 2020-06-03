Global  

George Floyd death: Sacked policeman flees Minneapolis for his safety

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
George Floyd death: Sacked policeman flees Minneapolis for his safetyTou Thao stood and watched as three of his colleagues applied their full weight to the neck, torso and lower body of a handcuffed, gasping black man during his final moments.The 34-year-old Minnesota police officer told bystanders...
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Minneapolis residents give poignant moment of silence for George Floyd

Minneapolis residents give poignant moment of silence for George Floyd 01:20

 This was the poignant moment residents of Minneapolis gathered to give a moments silence for the death of George Floyd. Captured on May 30, the footage captures the silent crowd with only faraway sirens heard in the background. The filmer said this was in memory of "all those who have fallen...

Floyd Mayweather to pay for George Floyd's funeral services [Video]

Floyd Mayweather to pay for George Floyd's funeral services

CEO of Mayweather Promotions Leonard Ellerbe has said the boxer will pay for the funeral on June 9 in Floyd’s hometown of Houston.

Mother of George Floyd's daughter: I want justice for him [Video]

Mother of George Floyd's daughter: I want justice for him

The mother of George Floyd's six-year-old daughter spoke at a news conference on June 2 after days of protests following his death. Big demonstrations have broken out across the country since Floyd's..

Minneapolis police station torched amid George Floyd death protests

Demonstrators have torched a Minneapolis police station as three days of violent protests spread over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who...
Non-violent murder by natural causes: the mysterious death of George Floyd

Non-violent murder by natural causes: the mysterious death of George FloydDeath, murder and a killing. How do you report on George Floyd, the 46-year-old man filmed telling the policeman kneeling on his neck, “Please, please, please,...
