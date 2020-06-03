Global  

Peaceful rally, march held in Houston for George Floyd

Mid-Day Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Thousands of people gathered in downtown Houston to protest the death of George Floyd, who died while being detained by police in Minnesota.

Organised by family members of Floyd, the protesters marched peacefully from a park downtown to Houston City Hall on Tuesday afternoon, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the...
Video credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
George Floyd's Family Joins Estimated 60K At Houston Rally, Call For Non-Violent Protests

George Floyd's Family Joins Estimated 60K At Houston Rally, Call For Non-Violent Protests

 Mayor Sylvester Turner told the crowd that the rally and march were about "lifting up the family of George Floyd."

