Peaceful rally, march held in Houston for George Floyd
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Thousands of people gathered in downtown Houston to protest the death of George Floyd, who died while being detained by police in Minnesota.
Organised by family members of Floyd, the protesters marched peacefully from a park downtown to Houston City Hall on Tuesday afternoon, Xinhua news agency reported.
During the...
