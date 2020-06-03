Global  

Paris protests see thousands defy police order to rally against racism and police brutality

Independent Wednesday, 3 June 2020
'What is happening in the United States is an echo of what is happening in France,' says the sister of Adam Traore, a black Frenchman who died in police custody four years ago
