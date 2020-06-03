Global  

Congressional Black Caucus Focusing On Police Reform Legislation

Wednesday, 3 June 2020
Congressional Black Caucus Focusing On Police Reform LegislationWatch VideoIn response to civil unrest across the U.S., the Congressional Black Caucus announced it is drafting legislation for potential police reforms.

With House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's backing, the caucus has taken the lead on drafting legislation in response to the death of George Floyd — a Black man who's death in...
 The congressional black caucus is working on a police reform proposal. It's still in the early stages, but some of the proposals include a federal choke hold ban, a review of police training standards, and other changes.

