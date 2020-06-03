Congressional Black Caucus Focusing On Police Reform Legislation

Congress Unveils Legislation To Bring Accountability, Transparency To Police DepartmentsSkyler Henry reports Congress is responding to George Floyd's death with new police reform legislation.
Black, Latino Police Associations Lead 'Walk Of Solidarity' In Downtown DallasThe black and Latino police associations in Dallas led a "Walk of Solidarity" through the downtown area Friday to call for racial equality and police reform.
Urging Fans To Attend LGBTQ Solidarity Protest, Lili Reinhart Comes Out As Bisexual'Riverdale' star Lili Reinhart took to Instagram Stories to urge her fans to attend a Black Lives Matter solidarity protest. The West Hollywood, California demonstration was organized by the LGBTQ..