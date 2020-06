Azerbaijan will reimpose some restrictions to halt virus after rise in infections Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Azerbaijan 's government plans to reimpose some restrictions this weekend to stop the spread of the coronavirus after the number of infections in the ex-Soviet country rose, a government spokesman said on Wednesday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this High Leverage Forex Azerbaijan will reimpose some restrictions to halt virus after rise in infections https://t.co/zwSxudULLJ 26 minutes ago Devdiscourse Azerbaijan will reimpose some restrictions to halt virus after rise in infections https://t.co/9PPHOknXz9 40 minutes ago