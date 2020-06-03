Global  

Boris Johnson offers refuge, citizenship to 3 million Hong Kong residents

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed to admit nearly three million Hong Kong residents and possibly put them on the path to British citizenship in response to China’s efforts to impose a new national security law on the city.
News video: China deplores UK PM's 'interference' in Hong Kong

China deplores UK PM's 'interference' in Hong Kong 01:29

 China hit out at Britain's proposal to take in almost three million residents of Hong Kong, following Beijing's plan to impose a new security law on the territory.

