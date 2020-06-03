Boris Johnson offers refuge, citizenship to 3 million Hong Kong residents
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed to admit nearly three million Hong Kong residents and possibly put them on the path to British citizenship in response to China’s efforts to impose a new national security law on the city.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said China's proposed national security law for Hong Kong would be a "clear violation" of their international obligations, and the Government will look to provide a..