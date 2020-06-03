Global  

Officer in George Floyd arrest to face 2nd-degree murder charge, others also charged

CBC.ca Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is upgrading the charge against fired officer Derek Chauvin to second-degree murder in George Floyd's death and is charging the other three officers who were present at the arrest.
Video credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Murder Charge Upgraded For Officer Who Knelt On George Floyd's Neck; 3 Other Officers Charged

Murder Charge Upgraded For Officer Who Knelt On George Floyd's Neck; 3 Other Officers Charged 01:44

 Prosecutors are charging a Minneapolis police officer accused of pressing his knee against George Floyd’s neck with second-degree murder, and for the first time will level charges against three other officers at the scene, a newspaper reported Wednesday.

