Officer in George Floyd arrest to face 2nd-degree murder charge, others also charged
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is upgrading the charge against fired officer Derek Chauvin to second-degree murder in George Floyd's death and is charging the other three officers who were present at the arrest.
