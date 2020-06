After Backlash, EWTN Radio Host Gloria Purvis Says She Will Persevere Saturday, 27 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

By JD Flynn



Gloria Purvis, host of a Catholic morning radio show produced by EWTN, said she will keep speaking out for racial justice, amid news that her show will not be broadcast by a large radio network which carries EWTN’s syndicated radio content.



News that the Guadalupe Radio Network would no longer air... By JD FlynnGloria Purvis, host of a Catholic morning radio show produced by EWTN, said she will keep speaking out for racial justice, amid news that her show will not be broadcast by a large radio network which carries EWTN’s syndicated radio content.News that the Guadalupe Radio Network would no longer air 👓 View full article