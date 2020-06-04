Global  

Former President Barack Obama Speaks Out On Police Reform

Newsy Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Former President Barack Obama Speaks Out On Police ReformWatch VideoFormer President Barack Obama is calling for police reform as nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd continue.

During a virtual town hall Wednesday, Obama called for a ban on chokeholds and the establishment of clear use-of-force guidelines within law enforcement departments. He said officers should be...
News video: Barack Obama Issues Public Statement on George Floyd’s Death

Barack Obama Issues Public Statement on George Floyd’s Death 01:25

 On May 29, former President Barack Obama took to Twitter to publicly address the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

President Barack Obama says Jim Harbaugh has "been on the right side of this issue" [Video]

President Barack Obama says Jim Harbaugh has "been on the right side of this issue"

President Barack Obama says Jim Harbaugh has "been on the right side of this issue." Brad Galli has more.

Obama Address The Nation As Protests Continue [Video]

Obama Address The Nation As Protests Continue

Former President Barack Obama gave remarks in response to the nationwide protests for racial justice on Wednesday during a virtual town hall.

Former President Barack Obama Urges Protestors to Continue Fighting for Change - Watch

Barack Obama is addressing the ongoing protests in the fight against racial injustice. The 58-year-old former president delivered a town hall message from his...
Obama urges reform amid protests over Floyd's death, as all four ex-presidents weigh in

Former President Barack Obama urged young Americans on Tuesday to seek reforms following the death of George Floyd and the recent killings of other black...
