Former President Barack Obama Speaks Out On Police Reform

C. Urs Wohlthat RT @guardian: Former US president Barack Obama has recorded a message of hope for young black people, saying they had witnessed too much vi… 6 seconds ago Judy Kerr RT @nprpolitics: Former President Barack Obama said he remains hopeful that so many young people are being galvanized to protest, adding th… 42 seconds ago Andre' D. Foxx RT @Forbes: Former President Barack Obama praised the efforts of young activists protesting the death of George Floyd and urged them to sei… 1 minute ago peace1 🆘 🇺🇸 RT @RetiredMaybe: @realDonaldTrump What a REAL President sounds and looks like TODAY IN HISTORY: On this day in 2009, former Pres. Barack… 1 minute ago ashwinladdha RT @Reuters: 'I have been hearing a little bit of chatter on the internet about voting versus protest. Politics and participation, versus c… 1 minute ago Elaine Weeks RT @TwitterMoments: Former president Barack Obama has joined a virtual town hall to discuss police brutality and the George Floyd protests… 1 minute ago amamamama RT @nytimes: "I want you to know that you matter," former President Barack Obama said in an address to young men and women of color in the… 2 minutes ago Tobias Damek RT @NPR: In a virtual town hall, Former President Barack Obama extolled young demonstrators nationwide. "The talent and the voice and the… 2 minutes ago