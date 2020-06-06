|
World boxing champion Joshua attends march, says racism is a pandemic
Saturday, 6 June 2020 ()
Heavyweight boxing world champion Anthony Joshua described racism as a "pandemic" while addressing protesters at a Black Lives Matter march in London on Saturday.
World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua spoke out during a Black Lives Matter march in his hometown of Watford, England on Saturday (June 6) labelling racism as a ''virus'.
