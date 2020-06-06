Global  

World boxing champion Joshua attends march, says racism is a pandemic

Reuters Saturday, 6 June 2020 ()
Heavyweight boxing world champion Anthony Joshua described racism as a "pandemic" while addressing protesters at a Black Lives Matter march in London on Saturday.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: 'Racism is a virus' -Boxing champ Anthony Joshua

'Racism is a virus' -Boxing champ Anthony Joshua 00:56

 World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua spoke out during a Black Lives Matter march in his hometown of Watford, England on Saturday (June 6) labelling racism as a ''virus'.

