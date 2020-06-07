Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former Secretary Of State Powell Endorses Biden
Eurasia Review Sunday, 7 June 2020 ()
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell endorsed the Democratic nominee for president, Joe Biden, on Sunday. 

Speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union”, Powell, who served under Republican presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, said he would be voting for Biden. 

“I cannot in any way support President Trump...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Colin Powell endorses Joe Biden for president

Colin Powell endorses Joe Biden for president 01:45

 Former Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell on Sunday endorsed Democratic former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, becoming the first major Republican to publicly back Donald Trump's rival ahead of November's election. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Related videos from verified sources

Colin Powell Announces He Will Vote For Joe Biden In 2020 Presidential Election [Video]

Colin Powell Announces He Will Vote For Joe Biden In 2020 Presidential Election

Former Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell endorsed Joe Biden. According to Reuters, he’s the first major Republican to publicly go against President Donald..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Biden's Response To Tara Reade Hits Senate Snag [Video]

Biden's Response To Tara Reade Hits Senate Snag

Joe Biden is at the center of a sexual assault fire storm. He has been accused of sex assault by former staffer Tara Reade. Reade says she filed a complaint with a personnel office on Capitol Hill..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published
Biden Gets Hilary Clinton's Endorsement [Video]

Biden Gets Hilary Clinton's Endorsement

Joe Biden received an endorsement from Hillary Clinton for being the 2020 democratic presidential nominee. The endorsement comes as Biden tries to win over female voters and other key demographic..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Colin Powell endorses Joe Biden for president

 Former Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell on Sunday endorsed Democratic former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, becoming the...
Reuters

Colin Powell Changes Side to Biden After Trump Strays From US Constitution

Colin Powell Changes Side to Biden After Trump Strays From US Constitution The former secretary of state Colin Powell has shared his support for presidential candidate Joe Biden. Powell says the decision came after Trump's apparently...
HNGN Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Saying Trump 'drifted away' from Constitution, Colin Powell picks Biden

 Former Secretary of State Colin Powell on Sunday endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, joining a growing chorus of Republicans and military...
Reuters


Tweets about this

realpsych22

Tyler @realDonaldTrump I agree. Start by respecting these members of the military: Four former chairmen of the Joint Chi… https://t.co/0e7wVgOLzA 7 minutes ago

ferrari_fb

FerrariFB RT @CNN: Former Republican Secretary of State Colin Powell says he'll vote for Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. https:… 15 minutes ago

jenndbh

jennifer RT @joncoopertweets: Former Secretary of State Colin Powell — a leading Republican — is voting for THIS guy. #Biden2020 https://t.co/cH465… 1 hour ago

reception99

Denise Harmon RT @CNNPolitics: Former Secretary of State Colin Powell: "We have a Constitution and we have to follow that Constitution and the President… 2 hours ago

reception99

Denise Harmon RT @CNNSotu: Former Secretary of State Colin Powell says he will be voting for former Vice President Joe Biden. “I certainly cannot, in any… 2 hours ago

zenzadravec

Zen Zadravec RT @CNNPolitics: Former Secretary of State Colin Powell says he will vote for Joe Biden for president https://t.co/XdobCAN3uQ https://t.co/… 2 hours ago

BlueDee6

Converted2Blue RT @roper_93: Former GOP Secretary of State Gen. Colin Powell says he will be voting for Joe Biden this November. 3 hours ago

LisaScharin

Lisa Scharin RT @KimHenke1: @SenatorBraun “We have a Constitution and we have to follow that Constitution and the President has drifted away from it,” F… 3 hours ago