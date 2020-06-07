Former Secretary Of State Powell Endorses Biden
Sunday, 7 June 2020 (
3 days ago)
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell endorsed the Democratic nominee for president, Joe Biden, on Sunday.
Speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union”, Powell, who served under Republican presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, said he would be voting for Biden.
“I cannot in any way support President Trump ...
Video credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
4 days ago
Former Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell on Sunday endorsed Democratic former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, becoming the first major Republican to publicly back Donald Trump's rival ahead of November's election. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
Colin Powell endorses Joe Biden for president 01:45
Related videos from verified sources
Biden's Response To Tara Reade Hits Senate Snag
Joe Biden is at the center of a sexual assault fire storm.
He has been accused of sex assault by former staffer Tara Reade.
Reade says she filed a complaint with a personnel office on Capitol Hill..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:43 Published on May 5, 2020
Biden Gets Hilary Clinton's Endorsement
Joe Biden received an endorsement from Hillary Clinton for being the 2020 democratic presidential nominee. The endorsement comes as Biden tries to win over female voters and other key demographic..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published on April 30, 2020
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this