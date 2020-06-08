Global  

Winston Churchill statue vandalised in London during protests

IndiaTimes Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Demonstrators scrawled "was a racist" on the statue of the wartime British Prime Minister in Parliament Square on Sunday afternoon as thousands descended on London for another protest over American George Floyd's death. Activists surrounded the monument and jeered "Churchill was a racist", despite others intervening to protect it from further defacement.
Churchill statue desecrated during London protestsFormer British Prime Minister Winston Churchill's memorial was vandalised by protesters with the word 'racist' scribbled on the monument.
A statue of one of Britain's most famous leaders has been vandalized in the nation's capital as protesters turned out to speak out against racism.
