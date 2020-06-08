Winston Churchill statue vandalised in London during protests
|
Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Demonstrators scrawled "was a racist" on the statue of the wartime British Prime Minister in Parliament Square on Sunday afternoon as thousands descended on London for another protest over American George Floyd's death. Activists surrounded the monument and jeered "Churchill was a racist", despite others intervening to protect it from further defacement.
