Winston Churchill statue vandalised in London during protests

Susan Merryweather @BeeAHoney_ @darrengrimes_ @pam30301 That is terrible. Police moved on the young men guarding Winston Churchill's s… https://t.co/EHfbDvdlQU 9 minutes ago Mark RT @IAmTommy1990: It is a shame and a disgrace that people are more triggered by #TommyRobinson than they are about seeing the mass destruc… 21 minutes ago PressTV Programs Defacing the #British regime: https://t.co/0UwLKQwU9K 26 minutes ago Colin Brooks I'm shocked seeing vandals and thugs protesting under the pretence of racism of which many are obviously racist the… https://t.co/ppztUb1CBa 26 minutes ago DJS RT @annaqueen2020: @Terri_1987a @constan10101 I saw on tv how they vandalised Winston Churchill statue and claimed he was racist. These pe… 31 minutes ago nishan patel RT @ibtimes_india: Indians remember 1943 #BengalFamine after London statue of Winston Churchill vandalised - Interestingly, even Google ha… 37 minutes ago Margaret Barrie The only statue I am compassionate about is sir Winston Churchill's what was the reason behind this iconic man bein… https://t.co/212Vf5xH7o 44 minutes ago D So he basically said it was ok that the Winston Churchill statue was ok to be vandalised 🙄 #ThisMorning 50 minutes ago