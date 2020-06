Owees RT @AP_Europe: Germany wants protesters to social distance and Britain's leader says violent "thugs" are subverting the anti-racism cause.… 3 minutes ago RD Carrington UK leader says anti-racism protests now 'subverted by thuggery' after clashes with police https://t.co/HojdcdxqGX… https://t.co/c4aAErNJN3 6 minutes ago Giovanni Bitonti UK leader says anti-racism protests now 'subverted by thuggery' after clashes with police https://t.co/vMIDE4YFt8 9 minutes ago DeepState⭐⭐⭐#Democrat'sAreCommunist UK leader says anti-racism protests now 'subverted by thuggery' after clashes with police https://t.co/d03A7I3moa 10 minutes ago CB RT @americanshomer: UK leader says anti-racism protests now 'subverted by thuggery' after clashes with police https://t.co/xtTsVJgHLS 14 minutes ago David, Ph.D. UK leader says anti-racism protests now 'subverted by thuggery' after clashes with police https://t.co/xtTsVJgHLS 17 minutes ago V. Jasinevicius UK leader says anti-racism protests now 'subverted by thuggery' after clashes with police https://t.co/GAb4oXrg6k 22 minutes ago Khidmatgaar #NewsUpdate "UK leader says anti-racism protests now 'subverted by thuggery' after clashes with police" via… https://t.co/mUn3DpIm2N 23 minutes ago