Madeleine McCann 'murder' suspect told barmaid 'the child is dead and that's a good thing'

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
A barmaid who used to work for Christian Brueckner, the new main suspect in the Madeleine McCann case, claims the paedophile told her McCann was dead and made a number of other chilling claims.Lenta Johlitz, 34, was a close friend...
 Foreign residents in the Portuguese resort of Praia da Luz spoke on Saturday (June 6) of their hopes that there will be a resolution to the case of British girl Madeleine McCaan, who went missing there 13 years ago when she was 3 years old. Edward Baran reports.

