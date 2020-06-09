Madeleine McCann 'murder' suspect told barmaid 'the child is dead and that's a good thing'



Related videos from verified sources Madeleine McCann: A timeline of key dates and developments



It is more than 13 years since three-year-old Madeleine McCann vanished from the Portuguese coastal village of Praia da Luz while on holiday with her parents, Kate and Gerry, and siblings. As the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:20 Published 4 days ago Gerry and Kate McCann welcome suspect news



The spokesperson for Kate and Gerry McCann, Clarence Mitchell, says the couple welcome the news that German prosecutors are investigating a man in relation to the disappearance of their daughter,.. Credit: ODN Duration: 02:38 Published 5 days ago German prosecutors think missing British girl Madeleine McCann is dead



McCann, then three, went missing on May 3, 2007, in and around the resort in Praia da Luz, on Portugal's Algarve coast.View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 03:26 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this