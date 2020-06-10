Satellite images appear to put Madeleine McCann suspect's vehicle near Praia da Luz in weeks after disappearance
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 () Satellite images taken shortly after Madeleine McCann's disappearance appear to show the prime suspect's camper van parked just a mile away from her hotel and are being examined by German police, the Telegraph has learnt, as authorities...
The main suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann once told a former colleague that the little girl was dead.
Lenta Johlitz worked with Christian Brueckner at a corner shop in north Germany.
Foreign residents in the Portuguese resort of Praia da Luz spoke on Saturday (June 6) of their hopes that there will be a resolution to the case of British girl Madeleine McCaan, who went missing there..