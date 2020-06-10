Global  

Satellite images appear to put Madeleine McCann suspect's vehicle near Praia da Luz in weeks after disappearance

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Satellite images appear to put Madeleine McCann suspect's vehicle near Praia da Luz in weeks after disappearanceSatellite images taken shortly after Madeleine McCann's disappearance appear to show the prime suspect's camper van parked just a mile away from her hotel and are being examined by German police, the Telegraph has learnt, as authorities...
