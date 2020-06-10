Satellite images appear to put Madeleine McCann suspect's vehicle near Praia da Luz in weeks after disappearance



Related videos from verified sources Town where Madeleine McCann went missing hopes for closure



Foreign residents in the Portuguese resort of Praia da Luz spoke on Saturday (June 6) of their hopes that there will be a resolution to the case of British girl Madeleine McCaan, who went missing there.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:24 Published 4 days ago Madeleine McCann: A timeline of key dates and developments



It is more than 13 years since three-year-old Madeleine McCann vanished from the Portuguese coastal village of Praia da Luz while on holiday with her parents, Kate and Gerry, and siblings. As the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:20 Published 6 days ago Gerry and Kate McCann welcome suspect news



The spokesperson for Kate and Gerry McCann, Clarence Mitchell, says the couple welcome the news that German prosecutors are investigating a man in relation to the disappearance of their daughter,.. Credit: ODN Duration: 02:38 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this