Brazil's Supreme Court orders government to publish COVID-19 case, death totals

Court Orders Dismissal Of Trump Muslim Travel Ban Challenges



A three-judge panel of the Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Monday that a federal judge in Maryland made a mistake when he refused to dismiss three lawsuits after the Supreme.. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:32 Published 3 days ago

Texas inmate at center of Supreme Court case granted parole after 40 years on death row



Bobby Moore, a Texas inmate who spent nearly 40 years on death row, was granted parole Monday. He was at the center of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that exempts people with intellectual disabilities.. Credit: The New York Times Duration: 01:15 Published 3 days ago