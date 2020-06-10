Brazil's Supreme Court orders government to publish COVID-19 case, death totals
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 () Brazil on Tuesday restored detailed COVID-19 data to its official national website following controversy over the removal of cumulative totals and a ruling by a Supreme Court justice that the full set of information be reinstated.
