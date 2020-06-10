Global  

Brazil's Supreme Court orders government to publish COVID-19 case, death totals

CBC.ca Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Brazil on Tuesday restored detailed COVID-19 data to its official national website following controversy over the removal of cumulative totals and a ruling by a Supreme Court justice that the full set of information be reinstated.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Brazil restores COVID-19 data after court ruling

Brazil restores COVID-19 data after court ruling 01:46

 On Tuesday Brazil brought detailed COVID-19 data back to its national website after a Brazilian Supreme Court justice ruled the full set of information, removed over the weekend, be reinstated. Gloria Tso reports.

