worktwohard RT @BombshellDAILY: FEDERAL JUDGE SLAMS BARR FOR ABUSE OF POWER The government has engaged in highly irregular conduct to benefit a politic… 17 minutes ago Deadlyjackflash US judge cites 'gross abuse of prosecutorial power' in Flynn case https://t.co/JzsdqgAMDU https://t.co/YY0E4qr6BF 43 minutes ago Bombshell DAILY 💣 FEDERAL JUDGE SLAMS BARR FOR ABUSE OF POWER The government has engaged in highly irregular conduct to benefit a pol… https://t.co/ojOFArXVY0 2 hours ago Andy Vermaut US judge cites 'gross abuse of prosecutorial power' in Flynn case https://t.co/wuucR9GLca https://t.co/SVUpJHFNA2 2 hours ago Captain Save-A-Ho(rnet) @ItsMrShadow re: our conversation some weeks ago about the rule of law. https://t.co/TcyXCud6Uu here's the guy the… https://t.co/nCLnNgpBHW 3 hours ago Peppertales A retired judge on Wednesday urged a federal court in Washington, DC not to allow the Justice Department to dismiss… https://t.co/sJQ4z2ibYo 4 hours ago