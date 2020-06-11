Chad Daybell Charged After Discovery Of Children's Remains

Family confirms remains found on Chad Daybell's property belong to JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan
Family has confirmed that both sets of human remains found on Chad Daybell's property belongs to two children reported missing last year.
Aerial video shows authorities using digging equipment in Chad Daybell's backyard, where officials reportedly discovered unidentified human remains.