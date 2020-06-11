Global  

Chad Daybell Charged After Discovery Of Children's Remains
Newsy Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Watch VideoChad Daybell was charged with destroying or concealing two sets of human remains on Wednesday. In a closed hearing, a judge set his bail at $1 million.

Daybell was arrested Tuesday after police discovered the remains on his Idaho property while searching for evidence in the case of his wife's two missing...
Video credit: Idaho On Your Side - Published
News video: Chad Daybell charged with felony after police searched his home

Chad Daybell charged with felony after police searched his home 01:59

 Chad Daybell was booked into the Fremont County Jail after police say they found what appears to be human remains on his Salem property.

