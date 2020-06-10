Global  

Chad Daybell Arrested After Remains Found On His Idaho Property
Newsy Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Chad Daybell Arrested After Remains Found On His Idaho PropertyWatch VideoPolice in Idaho arrested Chad Daybell Tuesday after discovering human remains on his property. 

"Detectives and investigators have recovered what's believed to be human remains that have not been identified at this time,” Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen said. 

Officials didn't provide further...
Video credit: Idaho On Your Side - Published
News video: Chad Daybell charged with felony after police searched his home

Chad Daybell charged with felony after police searched his home 01:59

 Chad Daybell was booked into the Fremont County Jail after police say they found what appears to be human remains on his Salem property.

Related videos

Human remains discovered at Chad Daybell's Idaho home [Video]

Human remains discovered at Chad Daybell's Idaho home

Aerial video shows authorities using digging equipment in Chad Daybell's backyard, where officials reportedly discovered unidentified human remains.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:08Published

Related news

Police: Human remains found at Idaho property of Lori Vallow's husband Chad Daybell

 Authorities said they uncovered human remains at an Idaho man's home Tuesday as they investigated the disappearance of his new wife's two children.  
USATODAY.com

Human remains found in Idaho connected to missing children

 Police in Idaho have arrested Chad Daybell, whose stepchildren JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan have been missing for months, after they found human remains on his...
CBS News

Chad Daybell arrested, human remains found: What we know about twisting case of Lori Vallow's missing children

 Chad Daybell, Lori Vallow's new husband, was arrested Tuesday in Idaho when police found human remains at his house. Here's what we know.  
USATODAY.com


