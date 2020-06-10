|
|
|
Chad Daybell Arrested After Remains Found On His Idaho Property
|
|
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Watch VideoPolice in Idaho arrested Chad Daybell Tuesday after discovering human remains on his property.
"Detectives and investigators have recovered what's believed to be human remains that have not been identified at this time,” Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen said.
Officials didn't provide further...
|
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|