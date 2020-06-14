Global  

Idaho Remains Identified As 'JJ' Vallow And Tylee Ryan

Newsy Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
Idaho Remains Identified As 'JJ' Vallow And Tylee RyanWatch VideoTwo bodies found buried on an Idaho ranch have been officially identified by police as 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, who have been missing since September 7.

Their mother, Lori Vallow, and her husband, Chad Daybell, are facing charges in connection to the disappearance of the...
0
Video credit: Idaho On Your Side - Published
News video: Autopsy confirms remains found on Chad Daybell's property belong to JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan

Autopsy confirms remains found on Chad Daybell's property belong to JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan 00:51

 Family members have confirmed in a statement released Wednesday afternoon that the two sets of human remains found on Chad Daybell's property belong to JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, two children reported missing last year.

