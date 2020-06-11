Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

George Floyd death: One of four cops charged, Thomas Lane, released on bail

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
George Floyd death: One of four cops charged, Thomas Lane, released on bailWarning: Distressing images One of four police officers charged in the death of George Floyd has posted bail and is out of jail. According to online records, Thomas Lane, 37, posted bail of US$750,000 ($1.1m) and was released...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Floyd's death spurs 'Gen Z' activists to set up new DC rights group

Floyd's death spurs 'Gen Z' activists to set up new DC rights group 02:25

 Two young women who met on Twitter in the wake of George Floyd's death have formed a new anti-racist group called Freedom Fighters DC and have organized rallies and sit-ins with the hope of taking the movement nationwide. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Related videos from verified sources

Officer charged over Floyd's death posts bail [Video]

Officer charged over Floyd's death posts bail

One of the four former white Minneapolis police officers who were charged over the death of George Floyd, 46, a black man whose death in custody set off protests for police reform and racial justice,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:39Published
Keke Palmer has 'waited for a revolution' her 'entire life' [Video]

Keke Palmer has 'waited for a revolution' her 'entire life'

Palmer has been joining the Black Lives Matter protests in recent weeks.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Amsterdam protest: Thousands rally against racism in capital city [Video]

Amsterdam protest: Thousands rally against racism in capital city

The Netherlands questions some of its longtime traditions in light of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Fired Officer Charged in George Floyd's Death Released From Jail on Bail

 Thomas Lane, one of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd, was released from jail on Wednesday after posting $750,000 cash...
E! Online

George Floyd: One of four ex-officers charged over killing leaves jail, reports say

 Thomas Lane, one of the four former Minneapolis police officers charged over the killing of George Floyd, has left jail after posting $750,000 bail, according to...
Independent


Tweets about this

shookysrbich

𖧵⁵Maura⁷ᵃᵍᵈ²||BLACKLIVESMATTER RT @ABC: NEW: Thomas Lane, one of the four Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd, has been released on bail. ht… 36 seconds ago

RandyRaiford1

Randy Raiford RT @kenningtonsays: ICYMI: One of the four cops charged in George Floyd's death posts bail https://t.co/0efPzhInQb via @MailOnline 2 minutes ago

cassie_andraa

Mauerbauertraurigkeit RT @MetroUK: Crowdfunding raised $750,000 bail for Thomas Lane - one of the four officers involved in George Floyd's killing https://t.co/T… 2 minutes ago

cassie_andraa

Mauerbauertraurigkeit RT @balleralert: One of the four fired Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd posted bail and was released from c… 2 minutes ago

InsideOjodu

InsideOjodu.com Thomas Lane, one of the four Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd, has been released f… https://t.co/8DngaI1g4Q 4 minutes ago

mbgullri

[email protected] One of the four cops charged in George Floyd's death posts bail https://t.co/h1irFo9izX @MailOnline 5 minutes ago

IMDAFI5THGOSPEL

IMDALIVIN3PISTL3 RT @defpen: #UPDATE: Thomas Lane, one of the four officers charged in the death of George Floyd, has been released after meeting the condit… 12 minutes ago

afdcz

angela da cruz One of four policemen charged over George Floyd death leaves prison on bail https://t.co/J9abaOgFWV 23 minutes ago