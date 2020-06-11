George Floyd death: One of four cops charged, Thomas Lane, released on bail
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () Warning: Distressing images One of four police officers charged in the death of George Floyd has posted bail and is out of jail. According to online records, Thomas Lane, 37, posted bail of US$750,000 ($1.1m) and was released...
Two young women who met on Twitter in the wake of George Floyd's death have formed a new anti-racist group called Freedom Fighters DC and have organized rallies and sit-ins with the hope of taking the movement nationwide. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
One of the four former white Minneapolis police officers who were charged over the death of George Floyd, 46, a black man whose death in custody set off protests for police reform and racial justice,..