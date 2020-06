@henson40_extention BREAKING NEWS: Rookie Minneapolis cop Thomas Lane, one of the four officers charged in George Floyd's death, LEAV... https://t.co/4I2stqqqvZ 57 minutes ago Susan BREAKING NEWS: Rookie Minneapolis cop Thomas Lane, one of the four officers charged in George Floyd's death, LEAV... https://t.co/4miO5J4f7j 57 minutes ago Ansa Reading this completely baffles me, he could have stopped the death but he didn’t no matter being a “rookie” or not… https://t.co/f6QJPj8zKS 2 hours ago 👸🏻 Happy to see this. Charging this officer + the other rookie is political. They will never be convicted. 4 days on t… https://t.co/EBDJVpbsmn 4 hours ago Sticky Sorceress🧢🌺≥ RT @fr0styOre0: He apparently paid $750,000 of the $1 million ... but where does a rookie cop (promoted to officer in 2019) get that type o… 4 hours ago C J Vance RT @ZENINEWS: THE EPOCH TIMES reported: Former Rookie Officer Charged in George Floyd’s Death Freed From Jail After Posting Bail https://t… 5 hours ago Anonymous Rookie cop who was part of George Floyd's death released on bail. https://t.co/1Uhto3ziUs 5 hours ago ZENITH NEWS® THE EPOCH TIMES reported: Former Rookie Officer Charged in George Floyd’s Death Freed From Jail After Posting Bail https://t.co/34w4x98d86 5 hours ago