Northern Irish police recover murder weapon in Lyra McKee killing

Reuters Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Northern Irish police said on Thursday that they had recovered the gun used to kill journalist Lyra McKee in Londonderry last year and hoped forensic evidence would help them charge the gunman whose identity they say they know.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Police recover gun used to kill journalist Lyra McKee

Police recover gun used to kill journalist Lyra McKee 01:19

 Police have recovered the gun used to kill journalist Lyra McKee in Northern Ireland. Investigators believe the weapon may have been stolen some time ago and used a number of times prior to her murder in Londonderry in April 2019.

Vigil for George Floyd held in Belfast as solidarity spreads worldwide [Video]

Vigil for George Floyd held in Belfast as solidarity spreads worldwide

A vigil for George Floyd was held in Belfast, Northern Ireland yesterday (May 31). The act of solidarity in Writer's Square was organised by the left-wing organisation Connolly Youth..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:52Published

Lyra McKee shooting: Police find murder weapon, know killer's identity

 Over a year after Northern Irish journalist Lyra McKee was killed in Derry, police say they have found the gun that killed her. "I know who the gunman is," local...
Deutsche Welle

Lyra McKee: Police recover gun used in journalist's murder

 A gun found by investigators in Northern Ireland last week is the weapon that was used to murder journalist Lyra McKee, police say.
Independent Also reported by •Daily Record

PSNI hopes for breakthrough as recovered gun to be tested to see if it's Lyra McKee murder weapon

PSNI hopes for breakthrough as recovered gun to be tested to see if it's Lyra McKee murder weapon A HANDGUN found by police in a New IRA arms dump is to be tested to see if it was the weapon used to kill journalist Lyra McKee.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Daily Record

