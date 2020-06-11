Northern Irish police recover murder weapon in Lyra McKee killing
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () Northern Irish police said on Thursday that they had recovered the gun used to kill journalist Lyra McKee in Londonderry last year and hoped forensic evidence would help them charge the gunman whose identity they say they know.
