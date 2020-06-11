Senate Panel Backs Amendment To Curb Military Response To Protests Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The panel voted to include Sen. Tim Kaine's amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 on Wednesday. Kaine announced last week he would introduce an


