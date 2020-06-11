Global  

Senate Panel Backs Amendment To Curb Military Response To Protests

Newsy Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Senate Panel Backs Amendment To Curb Military Response To ProtestsWatch VideoThe Senate Armed Services Committee has passed a defense bill amendment aimed at curbing the use of military force against protesters.

The panel voted to include Sen. Tim Kaine's amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 on Wednesday. Kaine announced last week he would introduce an...
U.S. Senate panel would bar use of military against peaceful protests

 The U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee said on Thursday it had approved an amendment that would make it illegal to deploy the military against peaceful...
Reuters


