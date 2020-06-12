Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boston Mayor Declares Racism A Public Health Crisis

Newsy Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Boston Mayor Declares Racism A Public Health CrisisWatch VideoBoston Mayor Marty Walsh declared racism a public health crisis on Friday. 

Walsh issued the executive order after weeks of nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Activists have called on cities to reallocate police funding. Other cities, including Cleveland, Denver and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Mayor Walsh Declares Racism A Public Health Crisis

Mayor Walsh Declares Racism A Public Health Crisis 01:46

 Boston Mayor Marty Walsh has proposed to transfer millions from the Boston Police overtime budget. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

Related videos from verified sources

Walsh Declares Racism A Public Health Crisis [Video]

Walsh Declares Racism A Public Health Crisis

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said there is a new urgency to eliminate racism in the city of Boston. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:08Published
Community leaders react to Walsh declaring racism a public health crisis [Video]

Community leaders react to Walsh declaring racism a public health crisis

The community leaders we spoke with describe the Mayor Walsh's announcement as a "good, first step" with an emphasis on "first."

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:04Published
Walsh Wants 20% Of Boston Police Overtime Budget Moved To Community Programs [Video]

Walsh Wants 20% Of Boston Police Overtime Budget Moved To Community Programs

Mayor Marty Walsh declared racism a public health emergency in Boston Friday.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Boston Mayor: Racism is a public health emergency

 Boston's mayor declared racism a public health crisis on Friday, outlining a series of police reforms in response to the nationwide reckoning sparked by the...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Daily Caller

Tweets about this