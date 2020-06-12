Boston Mayor Declares Racism A Public Health Crisis
Friday, 12 June 2020 () Watch VideoBoston Mayor Marty Walsh declared racism a public health crisis on Friday.
Walsh issued the executive order after weeks of nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Activists have called on cities to reallocate police funding. Other cities, including Cleveland, Denver and...
