COVID-19: Donald Trump prepares for election rallies amid surge in cases
Saturday, 13 June 2020 () At the White House, aides now routinely flout internal rules requiring masks. The president's campaign is again scheduling mass arena rallies. And he is back to spending summer weekends at his New Jersey golf club. Three months after President Donald Trump bowed to the realities of a pandemic that put big chunks of life on pause...
According to Reuters, on Friday President Donald Trump said that he would like to see a ban on police choke holds, but... He said that the need for police choke holds should be determined in one on one..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:31Published