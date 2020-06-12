Global  

'Will resume rallies', says Donald Trump as cases pass 2 million, expert warns deaths could hit 2 lakhs

Mid-Day Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Even as number of confirmed novel Coronavirus infections in the US topped two million on Wednesday and a health expert warned that the death toll could nearly double by September, President Donald Trump announced his plans to resume rallies for election scheduled on November 3. The pandemic has killed over 1,12,900 in the US and...
