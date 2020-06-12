'Will resume rallies', says Donald Trump as cases pass 2 million, expert warns deaths could hit 2 lakhs
Friday, 12 June 2020 () Even as number of confirmed novel Coronavirus infections in the US topped two million on Wednesday and a health expert warned that the death toll could nearly double by September, President Donald Trump announced his plans to resume rallies for election scheduled on November 3. The pandemic has killed over 1,12,900 in the US and...
Business Insider is reporting that President Donald Trump is planning to restart his campaign rallies. The rallies have been put on pause because of the novel coronavirus. According to the NY Times his first rebooted rally is scheduled for June 19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Juneteenth (June 19th) is a...
When US Defense Secretary Mark Esper publicly split with President Donald Trump amid nationwide protests, he was gambling with his career. Business Insider reports Trump was furious with Esper for not..
