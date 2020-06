hansy bansy RT @AFP: The Taliban have killed or wounded more than 400 Afghan security personnel over the past week, the interior ministry said Sunday,… 5 minutes ago marty martel https://t.co/p0kINALi09 Afterall Pakistan's safe havens for Afghan Taliban have been the root cause of US/NATO's Af… https://t.co/GhkIQeVLyV 21 minutes ago marty martel https://t.co/xtjg0ZvwGK Afterall Pakistan's safe havens for Afghan Taliban have been the root cause of US/NATO's Af… https://t.co/RZrFuKxjKM 22 minutes ago marty martel https://t.co/p0kINALi09 UNSC's report on threat to peace issued on 1June,2020, referred to the "continued presence"… https://t.co/uxOtaTuzNW 23 minutes ago Nahjj_Xamani🐊 RT @AJENews: Taliban killed, wounded over 400 Afghan forces in one week: Government https://t.co/YfnQQYHrN4 https://t.co/gfS0YQZi9v 24 minutes ago marty martel https://t.co/xtjg0ZvwGK UNSC's report on threat to peace issued on 1June,2020, referred to the "continued presence"… https://t.co/kENF6Pf6r7 24 minutes ago marty martel https://t.co/p0kINALi09 Pentagon report issued to US Congress on 5/18/2020 states that '"Pakistan continues to harb… https://t.co/O1v7WdQUlN 26 minutes ago marty martel https://t.co/xtjg0ZvwGK Pentagon report issued to US Congress on 5/18/2020 states that '"Pakistan continues to harb… https://t.co/9nEt02Ipus 27 minutes ago