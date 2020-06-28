Trump pushes back on NY Times report on Russian Afghan attacks, says 'nobody briefed' him, Pence
Sunday, 28 June 2020 () President Trump responded to a New York Times report about American intelligence learning of Russia offering bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing coalition forces including American troops, insisting that no one briefed him, Vice President Mike Pence, or White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on this.
US Democratic nominee Joe Biden has attacked Donald Trump over a report that he said potentially contains a “truly shocking revelation” about the US president and his failure to protect American troops in Afghanistan and stand up to Russia. The New York Times reported on Friday that American...