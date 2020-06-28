Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump pushes back on NY Times report on Russian Afghan attacks, says 'nobody briefed' him, Pence

FOXNews.com Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
President Trump responded to a New York Times report about American intelligence learning of Russia offering bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing coalition forces including American troops, insisting that no one briefed him, Vice President Mike Pence, or White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on this.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Biden slams Trump over report Russia put bounties on US troops in Afghanistan

Biden slams Trump over report Russia put bounties on US troops in Afghanistan 01:36

 US Democratic nominee Joe Biden has attacked Donald Trump over a report that he said potentially contains a “truly shocking revelation” about the US president and his failure to protect American troops in Afghanistan and stand up to Russia. The New York Times reported on Friday that American...

Related videos from verified sources

NYT Report: Russian Agents Paid Afghan Militants To Kill US, NATO Troops [Video]

NYT Report: Russian Agents Paid Afghan Militants To Kill US, NATO Troops

A New York Times bombshell report says Russia offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill NATO troops in Afghanistan. NATO troops in Afghanistan include American forces. According to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
Does Trump Read His Intelligence Briefings? [Video]

Does Trump Read His Intelligence Briefings?

President Donald Trump's intelligence briefings have posed an enormous challenge, for him. Business Insider and the NY Times say Trump is inattentive or unwilling to receive information. Trump even..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:39Published
Trump Says Michael Flynn Was Tormented By 'Dirty Cops' [Video]

Trump Says Michael Flynn Was Tormented By 'Dirty Cops'

President Donald Trump said his former national security adviser Michael Flynn was tormented by “dirty cops.” This was allegedly done as part of the probe into whether Russia helped Trump win the..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published

Tweets about this

cybergenica

Daniel St.Pierre 📖🕊🛩👨‍🌾🏖🎣 🇨🇦🏒🍺 Trump pushes back on NY Times report on Russian Afghan attacks, says 'nobody briefed' him, Pence… https://t.co/KNZmW6DMJV 3 minutes ago

if_u_know_

know what i mean Trump pushes back on NY Times report on Russian Afghan attacks, says 'nobody briefed' him, Pence, if you know what i mean 5 minutes ago

ppscslv

Business & Money Trump pushes back on NY Times report on Russian Afghan attacks, says 'nobody briefed' him, Pence https://t.co/s3dROu2Spt 7 minutes ago

weich_casie

Casie Weich Trump pushes back on NY Times report on Russian Afghan attacks, says 'nobody briefed' him, Pence https://t.co/Cuc5YXs6DA 8 minutes ago

kcinkcajeitak3

onemadoldlady @FoxNews @realDonaldTrump KNOWING IS HIS DUTY TO SERVE & PROTECT US. HE WAS BRIEFED. Trump pushes back on NY Ti… https://t.co/s1lNCyzTaE 9 minutes ago

MiguelD97851742

Miguel Diaz Trump pushes back on NY Times report on Russian Afghan attacks, says 'nobody briefed' him, Pence https://t.co/3WId9iXMbA 10 minutes ago

jimmyshoes143

jim Trump pushes back on NY Times report on Russian Afghan attacks, says 'nobody briefed' him, Pence… https://t.co/WeJoKERuCX 11 minutes ago

Sicula76

L.A. McMaster Trump pushes back on NY Times report on Russian Afghan attacks, says 'nobody briefed' him, Pence https://t.co/uKsB2pp8Wd #FoxNews 14 minutes ago