North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister Kim Yo Jong threatens military action Sunday, 14 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister Kim Yo Jong has erupted at South Korea, threatening military action.Her anger exploded as she accused activists of sending anti-Pyongyang pamphlets across the border. READ MORE: •... North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister Kim Yo Jong has erupted at South Korea, threatening military action.Her anger exploded as she accused activists of sending anti-Pyongyang pamphlets across the border. READ MORE: •... 👓 View full article

