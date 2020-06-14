Global  

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister Kim Yo Jong threatens military action

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister Kim Yo Jong threatens military actionNorth Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister Kim Yo Jong has erupted at South Korea, threatening military action.Her anger exploded as she accused activists of sending anti-Pyongyang pamphlets across the border. READ MORE: •...
Video credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: S Korea on alert after threat from sister of North Korean leader

S Korea on alert after threat from sister of North Korean leader 02:22

 Seoul holds urgent security meeting after the sister of North Korea's leader threatened military action.

