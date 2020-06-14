North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister Kim Yo Jong threatens military action
Sunday, 14 June 2020 () North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister Kim Yo Jong has erupted at South Korea, threatening military action.Her anger exploded as she accused activists of sending anti-Pyongyang pamphlets across the border. READ MORE: •...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sees little use in maintaining a personal relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump if Washington sticks to hostile policies, state media reported on Friday. Libby..
South Korea's government is taking legal action against two organizations led by North Korean defectors. Activists affiliated with the groups often smuggle leaflets, food, and other contraband across..
The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is taking a leading role in a new, more hard-line pressure campaign against South Korea, highlighting what analysts... Reuters Also reported by •WorldNews •IndiaTimes