Eurasia Review Nickelodeon Says SpongeBob SquarePants May Be Gay https://t.co/n1B10vIX0S 27 minutes ago Ang RT @Ianpippin: Why does a cartoon sponge need a sexuality? Nickelodeon says SpongeBob SquarePants may be gay https://t.co/dOcmuysCFK 54 minutes ago Ian Pippin Why does a cartoon sponge need a sexuality? Nickelodeon says SpongeBob SquarePants may be gay https://t.co/dOcmuysCFK 59 minutes ago Tyril Why does a cartoon sponge need a sexuality? Nickelodeon says SpongeBob SquarePants may be gay… https://t.co/9Xc0wyiY2v 3 hours ago FJN RT @reg1776: Why does a cartoon sponge need a sexuality? Nickelodeon says SpongeBob SquarePants may be gay — RT USA News https://t.co/TKyf4… 3 hours ago Mickey Why does a cartoon sponge need a sexuality? Nickelodeon says SpongeBob SquarePants may be gay — RT USA News https://t.co/TKyf4IpFxx 4 hours ago Mayken454 Spongebob Squarepants is now a part of the LGBTQ community, @Nickelodeon Nickelodeon says https://t.co/C5GxxRVLKn WTF 4 hours ago Animal Spirit Why does a cartoon sponge need a sexuality? Nickelodeon says SpongeBob SquarePants may be gay — RT USA News https://t.co/Oj2P8hacuN 5 hours ago