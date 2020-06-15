Two Melbourne schools shut after students test COVID-19 positive Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 6 days ago )





Two primary schools were closed on Monday in Melbourne after some students tested positive for the novel coronavirus, authorities said. The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) confirmed in a statement that two students at St Dominic's School in Broadmeadows were infected with COVID-19 and one of them was already


