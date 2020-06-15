Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Two Melbourne schools shut after students test COVID-19 positive

Mid-Day Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Two primary schools were closed on Monday in Melbourne after some students tested positive for the novel coronavirus, authorities said.

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) confirmed in a statement that two students at St Dominic's School in Broadmeadows were infected with COVID-19 and one of them was already...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: 2 Student Athletes At 2 Different North Texas High Schools Test Positive For COVID-19

2 Student Athletes At 2 Different North Texas High Schools Test Positive For COVID-19 00:38

 Some parents are concerned after student-athletes at two North Texas high schools tested positive for the coronavirus. Katie Johnston

Related videos from verified sources

What The CDC Is Asking, Not Telling, Schools To Do When Re-Opening [Video]

What The CDC Is Asking, Not Telling, Schools To Do When Re-Opening

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have released eagerly awaited new guidelines for reopening schools. The considerations include encouraging people who are sick to stay home, frequent..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published

Related news from verified sources

School closed as two students test positive for coronavirus in Melbourne

 A Victorian school will be closed for cleaning after two students tested positive for coronavirus, as further easing of restrictions loom.
SBS


Tweets about this