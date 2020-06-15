|
Two Melbourne schools shut after students test COVID-19 positive
Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Two primary schools were closed on Monday in Melbourne after some students tested positive for the novel coronavirus, authorities said.
The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) confirmed in a statement that two students at St Dominic's School in Broadmeadows were infected with COVID-19 and one of them was already...
