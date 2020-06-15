Paul Whelan: Russian court sentences former US marine to 16 years hard labour on disputed spy charges
Monday, 15 June 2020 () A Russian court sentenced Paul Whelan, a former American marine, to sixteen years prison colony on Monday, in a decision that laid bare continuing tensions between Moscow and Washington.
Former US marine Paul Whelan has been in a Russian jail since 2018, accused of espionage. Washington has said the trial was "far from fair or transparent."