Paul Whelan: Russian court sentences former US marine to 16 years hard labour on disputed spy charges

Independent Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
A Russian court sentenced Paul Whelan, a former American marine, to sixteen years prison colony on Monday, in a decision that laid bare continuing tensions between Moscow and Washington.
News video: Whelan denounces 'sham' trial after guilty verdict

Whelan denounces 'sham' trial after guilty verdict 00:39

 A Russian court finds former US marine Paul Whelan guilty of spying for the US and sentenced him to 16 years in jail.

