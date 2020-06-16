Global  

Covid-19 coronavirus: More controls imposed in Beijing as outbreak grows

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Covid-19 coronavirus: More controls imposed in Beijing as outbreak growsChina reported 40 more coronavirus infections today as it increased testing and lockdown measures in parts of the capital to control what appeared to be its largest outbreak in more than two months.The new cases included 27 in Beijing...
