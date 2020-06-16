|
U.K. Study: Cheap Steroid Dexamethasone Lowered COVID-19 Deaths
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Watch VideoOxford University researchers have found that a cheap steroid called dexamethasone could lower death rates of severe COVID-19 patients.
The study, out Tuesday, looked at more than 2,000 patients who were randomly assigned to get the drug, given in a pill or IV, and compared them to more than 4,000 patients...
