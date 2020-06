Related videos from verified sources Dexamethasone Hailed as First Major Breakthrough in COVID-19 Treatments



Dexamethasone Hailed as First Major Breakthrough in COVID-19 Treatments The low-dose steroid treatment cut the risk of death by a third for patients on ventilators and by a fifth for those on.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:03 Published 8 hours ago Family, hope and resilience on the migrant trail | Jon Lowenstein



For the past 20 years, photographer and TED Fellow Jon Lowenstein has documented the migrant journey from Latin America to the United States, one of the largest transnational migrations in world.. Credit: TED Duration: 13:51 Published 1 day ago George Floyd’s Brother Testifies in House Police Brutality Hearing



George Floyd’s Brother Testifies in House Police Brutality Hearing Philonise Floyd appeared before Congress to emphasize the need for reforms that will hold police accountable for the wrongful deaths.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 00:58 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this