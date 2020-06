Related videos from verified sources Covid update: Drug reduces death risk; international flights; T20 WC decision



From a study which suggests that a cheap drug, dexamethasone, reduces death risk due to Covid-19, to Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain testing negative - here are the top ten news updates on the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:52 Published 22 minutes ago COVID-19: UP CM Yogi chairs meeting with Team 11



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on June 17 chaired a meeting with the officials of Team 11. The meeting was held to review the COVID-19 situation in the state. Team 11 was formed by the UP.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13 Published 3 hours ago Beijing braces for second wave after 49 new coronavirus cases confirmed



Beijing has closed the Xinfadi market, ordered tests to be carried out on all its workers and put surrounding neighbourhoods in lockdown.View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:30 Published 4 hours ago

Related news from verified sources New Zealand military to oversee borders after virus bungle Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern ordered the military to oversee New Zealand's borders Wednesday after a quarantine bungle that allowed COVID-19 back into the...

Japan Today 5 hours ago





Tweets about this