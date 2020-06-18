Canada loses bid for UN Security Council seat despite Trudeau's push
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () Canada on Wednesday lost out to two European countries for a seat on the United Nations Security Council, after Norway and Ireland were picked to join the U.N.'s powerful decision-making body instead.
