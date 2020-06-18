Face Masks Critical In Preventing Spread Of COVID-19
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () A study by a team of researchers led by a Texas A&M University professor has found that not wearing a face mask dramatically increases a person's chances of being infected by the COVID-19 virus.
Renyi Zhang, Texas A&M Distinguished Professor of Atmospheric Sciences and the Harold J. Haynes Chair in the College of Geosciences,...
Officials in a major Texas county on Wednesday ordered people to wear face masks in public when social distancing isn't possible and warned that businesses could face fines of up to $1,000 for failing..