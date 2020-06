Related videos from verified sources Primary school book depicts dark-skinned person as 'ugly' in West Bengal



The word racism is not new to the world. Discrimination based on skin colour continues to prevail. In an unwelcoming incident in West Bengal's Bardhaman, a primary school book depicted dark-skinned.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 1 week ago Brazil overtakes Russia to become No 2 in world for virus cases



The grim milestone comes as the WHO calls South America 'a new epicentre' of the deadly virus. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:33 Published on May 24, 2020 'FM's announcements to give wings to Indian economy post Covid world': Piyush Goyal



Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Prakash Javadekar hailed the Centre's economic package. The union ministers lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for steps.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:09 Published on May 14, 2020

Tweets about this