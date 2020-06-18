Global  

Gifting a Folded Flag Isn’t ‘Only For Fallen Veterans’Headlines on social media misleadingly suggest that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi violated a military tradition when she gave a folded flag to the brother of George Floyd. A folded flag is not “Reserved Only For Fallen Veterans," as one headline claims. Members of Congress routinely present flags that have flown over the U.S. Capitol as gifts.

