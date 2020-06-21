Global  

Donald Trump urges to 'slow' down COVID-19 testing

Mid-Day Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said was encouraging coronavirus response workers to slow down testing, arguing that increased tests lead to more cases being discovered. "Look, everyone knows it came out of China, but I decided we shouldn't make any more of a big deal out of it," Trump said during his first...
News video: 'Slow the testing down, please' -Trump on COVID-19

'Slow the testing down, please' -Trump on COVID-19 01:11

 During his campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma Saturday night, U.S. President Donald Trump said that he told his people to "slow the testing down" to reduce the number of cases identified.

