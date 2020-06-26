Global  

Bill Gates dismisses Donald Trump's claim that COVID-19 cases are only rising because of increased testing as 'completely false'

Business Insider Friday, 26 June 2020
Bill Gates dismisses Donald Trump's claim that COVID-19 cases are only rising because of increased testing as 'completely false'· Bill Gates told CNN on Thursday that the US is "not even close" to doing enough to fight the spread of the coronavirus.
· Gates also dismissed Donald Trump's recent claim that cases are rising because of increased testing as "completely false."
· The US cannot afford complacency ahead of the fall, when rates of...
