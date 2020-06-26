Bill Gates dismisses Donald Trump's claim that COVID-19 cases are only rising because of increased testing as 'completely false' Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

· Bill Gates told CNN on Thursday that the US is "not even close" to doing enough to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

· Gates also dismissed Donald Trump's recent claim that cases are rising because of increased testing as "completely false."

