Bill Gates dismisses Donald Trump's claim that COVID-19 cases are only rising because of increased testing as 'completely false'
Friday, 26 June 2020 () · Bill Gates told CNN on Thursday that the US is "not even close" to doing enough to fight the spread of the coronavirus.
· Gates also dismissed Donald Trump's recent claim that cases are rising because of increased testing as "completely false."
