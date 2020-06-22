Supreme Court rules SEC can recoup money in fraud cases Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday preserved an important tool used by securities regulators to recoup ill-gotten gains in fraud cases. By an 8-1 vote, the justices ruled that the Securities and Exchange Commission can seek to recover the money through a process called disgorgement. Last year, the SEC obtained $3.2 billion in […] 👓 View full article

