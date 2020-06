New Explanation For Far Side Of Moon’s Strange Asymmetry Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

The Earth‐Moon system's history remains mysterious. Scientists believe the two formed when a Mars‐sized body collided with the proto‐Earth. Earth ended up being the larger daughter of this collision and retained enough heat to become tectonically active. The Moon, being smaller, likely cooled down faster and geologically... The Earth‐Moon system's history remains mysterious. Scientists believe the two formed when a Mars‐sized body collided with the proto‐Earth. Earth ended up being the larger daughter of this collision and retained enough heat to become tectonically active. The Moon, being smaller, likely cooled down faster and geologically 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: AmazeLab - Published 8 hours ago Scientists May Now Know Why the Moon's Two Sides Are So Different 01:14 The moon’s far side and near side have strangely different compositions, and scientists might finally understand what’s behind the asymmetry.

Tweets about this