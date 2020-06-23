Black Lives Matter protests: Memorial to first US president George Washington vandalised
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 () A statue and memorial to George Washington in Baltimore has been vandalised with red paint. Washington, the country's first president, is said to have had nearly 150 slaves and perpetuated Black bondage during his presidency, according to reports.
The Baltimore Sun reports that the memorial in Druid Hill Park also had the...
