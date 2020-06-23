Global  

Tennis Player Novak Djokovic Tests Positive For COVID-19

Newsy Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Tennis Player Novak Djokovic Tests Positive For COVID-19Watch VideoTop-ranked Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after playing in a tennis exhibition series he organized. 

Djokovic is reportedly the fourth player to test positive for the virus after the matches held in Belgrade, Serbia, and Zadar, Croatia, last weekend. Djokovic has...
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Tennis Player Novak Djokovic Tests Positive For COVID-19

Tennis Player Novak Djokovic Tests Positive For COVID-19 00:33

 The top-ranked male tennis player in the world, Novak Djokovic, says he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

