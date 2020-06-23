Tennis Player Novak Djokovic Tests Positive For COVID-19 Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Watch VideoTop-ranked Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after playing in a tennis exhibition series he organized.



