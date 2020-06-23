|
|
|
Tennis Player Novak Djokovic Tests Positive For COVID-19
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Watch VideoTop-ranked Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after playing in a tennis exhibition series he organized.
Djokovic is reportedly the fourth player to test positive for the virus after the matches held in Belgrade, Serbia, and Zadar, Croatia, last weekend. Djokovic has...
|
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
COVID backlash is worst scenario, says Djokovic's brother
The debacle of the Adria Tour organised by world number one Novak Djokovic was the worst imaginable outcome as several participants tested positive for COVID-19 during and after the event.
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:31Published
|
Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19
The world's number one tennis star has tested positive for COVID-19 after hosting a tour without social distancing rules.
Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:14Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|