Related videos from verified sources Chimes seen swaying after powerful earthquake hits Mexico



Footage filmed inside a home in Puebla, southeast of Mexico City shows chimes swaying after a powerful earthquake hit the country. The 7.4 earthquake hit south of the country but was felt more than.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:15 Published 3 hours ago Fish leap out of canal as earthquake hits in southern Mexico



Fish leaped out of a canal in Xochimilco, Mexico City, as a powerful earthquake hit on Tuesday (June 23). The 7. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:36 Published 4 hours ago Crowd seen on street in Mexico City after 7.4 quake hits south of the country



A powerful 7.4 earthquake shook southern and central Mexico on Tuesday (June 23). Footage filmed in Mexico City shows residents on República de El Salvador shortly after the earthquake hit. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:43 Published 7 hours ago

