Medical oxygen scarce in world's poorest regions during coronavirus pandemic
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 () As the coronavirus spreads, soaring demand for oxygen is bringing out a stark global truth: Even the right to breathe depends on money. In much of the world, oxygen is expensive and hard to get — a basic marker of inequality both between and within countries.
Two friends are providing free oxygen cylinders to patients in Mumbai amid coronavirus pandemic. Shahnawaz Hussain and Abbas Rizvi have become corona warriors as they are helping the patients free of cost during emergency. They began their service on June 10 through a social media campaign. Till now,...