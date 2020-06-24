Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Medical oxygen scarce in world's poorest regions during coronavirus pandemic

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
As the coronavirus spreads, soaring demand for oxygen is bringing out a stark global truth: Even the right to breathe depends on money. In much of the world, oxygen is expensive and hard to get — a basic marker of inequality both between and within countries.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: COVID-19: Mumbai's friends' duo providing free oxygen cylinders to patients

COVID-19: Mumbai's friends' duo providing free oxygen cylinders to patients 02:56

 Two friends are providing free oxygen cylinders to patients in Mumbai amid coronavirus pandemic. Shahnawaz Hussain and Abbas Rizvi have become corona warriors as they are helping the patients free of cost during emergency. They began their service on June 10 through a social media campaign. Till now,...

Related videos from verified sources

WHO Cheif says the greatest threat during the pandemic is "lack of global solidarity" [Video]

WHO Cheif says the greatest threat during the pandemic is "lack of global solidarity"

The greatest threat from the Covid-19 pandemic is not the coronavirus itself but a "lack of global solidarity" in confronting it, the World Health Organization chief warned on Monday. Tedros Adhanom..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
Covid-19: Death toll in world's second worst hit Brazil soars past 50,000 | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: Death toll in world's second worst hit Brazil soars past 50,000 | Oneindia News

As the world continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, Brazil passed 1 million coronavirus cases on Friday and has surpassed 50,000 deaths, a new low for the world’s second worst-hit country.The..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:08Published
World entering 'dangerous phase' with coronavirus: WHO [Video]

World entering 'dangerous phase' with coronavirus: WHO

The WHO director general on Friday warned that the world has entered a "dangerous" new pandemic phase and that the spread of the coronavirus is accelerating. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:32Published

Tweets about this