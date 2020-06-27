Pakistan has conveyed its readiness to India to reopen Kartarpur corridor from Monday: Foreign office
Saturday, 27 June 2020 () India temporarily suspended the pilgrimage and registration for the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan on March 16 in view of the coronavirus outbreak. “As the religious places are gradually opening up around the world, Pakistan has also made necessary arrangements to reopen Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for Sikh pilgrims,” the FO said.
