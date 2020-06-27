Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pakistan has conveyed its readiness to India to reopen Kartarpur corridor from Monday: Foreign office

IndiaTimes Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
India temporarily suspended the pilgrimage and registration for the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan on March 16 in view of the coronavirus outbreak. “As the religious places are gradually opening up around the world, Pakistan has also made necessary arrangements to reopen Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for Sikh pilgrims,” the FO said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: ‘Pakistan's continuation in FATF grey list vindicates India's position’: MEA

‘Pakistan's continuation in FATF grey list vindicates India's position’: MEA 01:04

 India said Pakistan's continuation in FATF ‘grey list’ vindicated its position. In an online media briefing, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, “Pakistan continues to be on the FATF's Grey List. It is yet to show action on 13 out of 27 items of its FATF Action Plan.” He added, “The...

Related videos from verified sources

Pakistan remaining on FATF's 'Grey list' vindicates India's position: MEA [Video]

Pakistan remaining on FATF's 'Grey list' vindicates India's position: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on June 25 said that Pakistan continuing to remain on greylist of terror financing watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) vindicated India's position that Pakistan..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published
Watch: Baloch activists hold protest against China & Pakistan [Video]

Watch: Baloch activists hold protest against China & Pakistan

Baloch activists held protests against atrocities by Pakistan and China in Balochistan. They condemned the excesses committed by the Pakistan Army and also held posters against the China Pakistan..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:11Published
Officials of Indian Embassy in Pakistan return to India [Video]

Officials of Indian Embassy in Pakistan return to India

Five officials of the Indian Embassy in Pakistan, including the two who were abducted and tortured by Pakistan security agencies, return to India via the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar on June 22...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published

Tweets about this